KAZAKHSTAN —Two astronauts from the U.S. and Russia made an emergency landing early Thursday morning when a Russian rocket booster that was taking them to the International Space Station failed after launch.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin are in 'good conditon'

In a series of tweets, NASA stated that NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos’ Alexei Ovchinin made contact with search and rescue teams.

The teams have made contact with the two astronauts at the landing site and have reported that the two men are in good condition, according to NASA.

The search and rescue teams have reached the Soyuz spacecraft landing site and report that the two crew members are in good condition and are out of the capsule. Search and rescue teams are with the crew now.

The Soyuz MS-10 launched from Kazakhstan at 4:40 a.m. EST and was going to the ISS.

LIFTOFF! Shooting into the sky at 4:40am ET, the Soyuz rocket carrying Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin leaves Earth on a four-orbit, six-hour journey to the International Space Station.