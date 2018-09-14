ORLANDO, Fla. -- SpaceX says it's booked the first private passenger to fly around the moon.

The company said in a tweet that the person would be launched aboard its new "BFR" launch vehicle, which is still in development .

SpaceX will reveal the passenger and say when the launch will take place during an announcement Monday. On a Twitter thread underneath the main announcement, a verified Twitter account attributed to CEO Elon Musk tweeted a picture of a Japanese flag.

The launch plans appear to have changed since Musk announced last year a mission to transport two paying passengers aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket and Dragon crew capsule to the moon.

The BFR is bigger than the Falcon Heavy and has its own dedicated area for crew.

SpaceX called the moon launch "an important step toward enabling access for everyday people who dream of traveling to space."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.