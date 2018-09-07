CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- You'll have to wait a day longer for the next rocket launch from Florida's Space Coast.

SpaceX pushed back the launch of the Telstar 18 Vantage communications satellite to Sunday night. The satellite by Canada-based Telesat will bring improved service to China, Mongolia, Southeast Asia and the Pacific Ocean region.

The company said it needs to finish preflight checkouts for its Falcon 9 rocket.

You'll need to stay up late to see this launch -- the window opens at 11:28 p.m. and lasts for several hours.

Spectrum News will provide coverage of the launch as it happens.