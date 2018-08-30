A leak has been found on the Russian side of the International Space Station, according to NASA on Thursday morning.
- Flight controllers do not believe the crew is in danger
- ISS crew working through troubleshooting procedures for source of leak
- Nature of the leak not announced by NASA
The leak was discovered at around 7 p.m., (EDT) Wednesday, by flight controllers in Houston and Moscow.
The flight controllers did not believe the crew was in danger, so the decision was made to allow them to sleep, but once they woke up Thursday morning, both Mission Control in Houston and the Russian Mission Control Center outside of Moscow began doing troubleshooting procedures to find the source of the leak, according to NASA.
"… after extensive checks, reported that the leak appears to be on the Russian side of the orbital outpost," NASA announced in a news release.
Officials and flight controllers are monitoring the situation as the station's crew works through the procedures, continued NASA.
NASA did not state what type of leak was detected.
The six-crew members are:
NASA:
Commander Drew Feustel
Flight engineers Ricky Arnold
Serena Auñón-Chancellor
European Space Agency
Alexander Gerst
Russian space agency Roscosmos
Oleg Artemyev
Sergey Prokopyev