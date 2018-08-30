A leak has been found on the Russian side of the International Space Station, according to NASA on Thursday morning.

Flight controllers do not believe the crew is in danger

ISS crew working through troubleshooting procedures for source of leak

Nature of the leak not announced by NASA

The leak was discovered at around 7 p.m., (EDT) Wednesday, by flight controllers in Houston and Moscow.

The flight controllers did not believe the crew was in danger, so the decision was made to allow them to sleep, but once they woke up Thursday morning, both Mission Control in Houston and the Russian Mission Control Center outside of Moscow began doing troubleshooting procedures to find the source of the leak, according to NASA.

"… after extensive checks, reported that the leak appears to be on the Russian side of the orbital outpost," NASA announced in a news release.

Officials and flight controllers are monitoring the situation as the station's crew works through the procedures, continued NASA.

NASA did not state what type of leak was detected.

Last night, flight controllers in Houston and Moscow detected a minute pressure leak on station. The crew is in no danger and is actively working troubleshooting procedures. More: https://t.co/TGB4BGi4oZ — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 30, 2018

The six-crew members are:

NASA:

Commander Drew Feustel

Flight engineers Ricky Arnold

Serena Auñón-Chancellor

European Space Agency

Alexander Gerst

Russian space agency Roscosmos

Oleg Artemyev

Sergey Prokopyev