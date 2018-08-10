NATIONWIDE -- This weekend we'll have a new moon, and moonless nights are great for viewing another nighttime phenomenon -- the Perseid Meteor Shower.

The annual meteor shower will peak Aug. 12-14, and should be visible each night. This is the time period where the Earth passes through the Swift-Tuttle comet's debris field. The ice and dust from that field then burn up in our atmosphere, creating the meteor shower.

NASA scientists say the best time to see the meteor shower is any time after 10 p.m., up to a few hours before dawn. It can take up to 45 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness so that you can best see the faint, quick streaks from the meteor shower, so be patient.

Scientists also say the best way to see it is in the dark with a wide view, and as far away from city lights as possible.

