KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Alan Shepard, John Young are some of America's first explorers into the great unknown, but Friday NASA will announce who will be America's next space pioneers.



Top contenders are: Sunita Williams, Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken and Eric Boe

NASA has contracted Boeing, SpaceX for various missions

RELATED: NASA unveils crew test flight target dates



NASA is announcing which astronauts will fly on the first commercial spaceships, now scheduled for next year.

These four are certainly top contenders for the first two missions. Astronauts Sunita Williams, Doug Hurley, Bob Behnken and Eric Boe have spent the past three years working with Boeing and SpaceX on their commercial crew spaceships.

NASA contracted both companies to shuttle astronauts to and from the International Space Station following the retirement of the space shuttle fleet in 2011.

When NASA selected these four astronauts to train for commercial crew vehicles, they expressed their excitement for the future of manned flight.

"For astronauts getting ready to be assigned a flight, I really look towards the Swiss Army knife if you will. The person who could do a spacewalk, do some robotics, had a test background if that was required for the mission at hand, and so really looking for a crew member that touches all those bases was really critical going forward," Behnken said.

NASA has just updated its schedule for commercial crew. It now looks like SpaceX will be the first to launch humans on its crew Dragon spacecraft, set for April 2019.

And astronauts will fly on Boeing's CST-100 Starliner sometime after that, in the middle of 2019. Just as in the past, all human launches will originate here on the space coast.

NASA's new administrator Jim Bridenstine will announce which astronauts will be on which spaceship Friday morning in Houston.