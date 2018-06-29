CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. --Currently, it looks like it will be a good for SpaceX's Falcon 9's rocket launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Friday morning as it will be sending a cargo capsule to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for 5:42 a.m. and the weather is looking perfect with a 90 percent chance of favorable conditions at the time of liftoff.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is standing ready at Space Launch Complex 40, just on the other side of the Banana River.

On top of the Falcon 9 is the Dragon cargo capsule, packed with 5,900 pounds of research, equipment and supplies for astronauts living and working at the ISS.

And that includes coffee. Death Wish Coffee claims to brew the world's strongest coffee, based on caffeine content.

The company stated that its coffee is roasted, brewed and freeze dried and now 60 packets of it are on board the cargo capsule to give astronauts a jolt of energy.

"They see 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets a day, that must do something to your brain. You know, I think every time I see the sunrise I'd want another cup of coffee, so hopefully we will bring up enough for them," said Jeff Ayers of Death Wish Coffee.

Also on board is the world's first-ever artificial intelligence-based, flying-space robot, called Cimon (pronounced "Simon").

The robot can move through the space station and help astronauts conduct experiments, saving them precious time.

And the booster actually just flew two months ago, during another launch from the Space Coast.

This is the quickest turn-around-time for a reused booster to launch again.

