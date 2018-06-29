TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Now that Friday's rocket launch has you in the mood, how about taking home some space history?

American Space Museum auction Saturday

Benefits the museum in Titusville

Includes autographs, items flown on space craft, more

There's an out-of-this-world auction this weekend, supporting a place "made" by space.

"These are things you will not find in a souvenir shop," said Chuck Jeffrey of the American Space Museum.

It's the fifth American Space Museum auction.

"These are things that were used in the program, things that were given to the people that worked there," said Jeffrey.

Items include a light that came from a launch umbilical tower that sat right next to rockets. There are lots of flown items, like flags and patches.

And you'd be over-the-moon for this collectible, a launch photo signed by the three-man Apollo 11 crew.

"The first and second man to walk on the moon," Jeffrey said.

One of the seldom-seen items in this year's auction is from Apollo 14. It's a piece of the safety tether line the astronauts used on the moon's surface.

It's neatly packaged in a small plastic card.

"It's holding a piece of history," said Jeffrey.

Pieces of history you can add to your collection.

At the end of the auction, the sellers get paid and the museum raises money to continue their work of sharing the legacy of America's space program. It hopes to raise $40,000.

The fifth space memorabilia auction begins at noon on Saturday. Bidders can show up in person or go online to the American Space Museum website.