CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX is set for its next International Space Station resupply mission from the Space Coast of Florida.

The private space company headed by CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to send a Falcon 9 rocket into space with more than 5,900 pounds of research and crew supplies for astronauts on board the ISS.

The rocket will blast off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 5:41 a.m. EDT, according to Kennedy Space Center.

A toy dog representing the Newfoundland that accompanied Lewis and Clark on their historic expedition in the 1800s will be on board the Dragon capsule to commemorate NASA's 60th anniversary and the National Trail System's 50th anniversary.

The capsule will take about three days to reach the ISS, and if it launches on time, should arrive there Monday, July 2.

