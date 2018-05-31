CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- SpaceX has pushed back a planned overnight rocket launch from the Space Coast.

SpaceX postpones overnight launch of Falcon 9 rocket

Rocket is set to carry SES-12 communications satellite

SpaceX now targeting Monday, June 4 for another attempt

The previously used Falcon 9 rocket had been set to lift off with a communications satellite at 12:29 a.m. Friday from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

On Thursday morning, SpaceX said it was standing down from the launch to run more tests on the Falcon 9's second stage.

The rocket itself and the payload were fine, the company said.

SpaceX is now targeting Monday for the liftoff of the SES-12 mission from Space Launch Complex 40.