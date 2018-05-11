KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. -- SpaceX will try again on Friday to launch an upgraded Falcon 9 rocket from the Space Coast after the mission from the day before had to be postponed.

Technical issues forced a scrub of Thursday's launch.

Standing down today due to a standard ground system auto abort at T-1 min. Rocket and payload are in good health—teams are working towards tomorrow’s backup launch opportunity at 4:14 p.m. EDT, or 20:14 UTC. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 10, 2018 <_script charset="utf-8" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js">

The rocket is called the "Block 5." SpaceX says it will be capable of at least 10 launches, with fewer repairs or "down time" between missions.

It is part of SpaceX's goal of "rapid reusability" and improved reliability for its rockets.

SpaceX says the rocket and payload are in good shape. The rocket was set to deliver the satellite to geostationary transfer orbit a half-hour after launch.

On board the rocket is the country of Bangladesh's first communications satellite. It is designed to provide internet, television and phone services to reduce the country’s digital divide in both big cities and rural areas.

The launch window opens up at 4:14 p.m.

