KENNEDY SPACE CENTER -- SpaceX is set to debut its final upgraded version of its Falcon 9 rocket Thursday with a launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

Falcon 9 rocket Block 5 is part of SpaceX's goal of rapid reusability

Rocket to carry Bangladesh's first communications satellite

Launch window to start at 4:12 p.m.

The company is calling its Falcon 9 rocket Block 5, which will be capable of 10 or more flights with few repairs required between launches.

It is part of SpaceX's goal of rapid reusability and high reliability for its rockets.

"We try to summarize all these lessons learned into a booster that then is able to fly, be recovered and fly again multiple times without a lot of refurbishment," said Hans Koenigsmann, SpaceX vice president of Build and Flight Reliability.

On board the rocket is the country of Bangladesh's first communications satellite.

The rocket will deliver the satellite to geostationary transfer orbit a half hour after launch.

It's designed to reduce the country's digital divide in both big cities and rural areas by providing internet, television and other communication services.

Thursday's launch window at Launch Complex 39A is from 4:12 p.m. until 6:22 p.m.

Eight minutes after launch, SpaceX will attempt to land the first stage booster on a ship off the coast in order to reuse the rocket again.

Forecasters are predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch attempt.





