CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. -- Striking United Launch Alliance workers took to the picket line Monday, protesting long work assignments and pay.

United Launch Alliance workers go on strike

Union workers protesting low pay, long work assignments

At this point, no ULA launches will be impacted

Several members of the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers 1163 and 610 union set up outside gates at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

It was part of a nationwide protest including about 600 people. ULA workers at Decatur, Alabama, and Vandenberg Air Force Base in California also rejected ULA's contract offer.

Workers say a sticking point is spending up to a month away from home, working long, out-of-town launch assignments and not accepting 1.5 percent wage increases.

"It's more about what's going to happen down the line if we accept what they've done to us. They haven't bargained fairly, they really haven't," said John Louwerse, a striking ULA worker.

Workers plan to strike until a deal is reached.