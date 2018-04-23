CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The first-stage booster of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that carried a NASA probe into orbit last week returned to Port Canaveral on Saturday.

SpaceX Falcon 9 carried NASA's TESS probe

TESS will look for planets that can support life

The rocket, which landed on the company's floating drone platform far out in the Atlantic Ocean, pulled into port at about noon, accompanied by several tug boats.

Dozens of people at the port stood by, watching and taking pictures of the booster, which had not flown before.