Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine will be sworn in Monday to become the next administrator of NASA.

Marco Rubo says NASA needs 'space professional' in charge

Bill Nelson shares Rubo's stance

Jim Bridenstine says he has worked with Congress to achieve goals

RELATED: NASA gets a new boss: Senate confirms Rep. Jim Bridenstine as administrator

The U.S. Senate confirmed Bridenstine last week in a 50 to 49 vote.

Both of Florida's senators have expressed reservations about Bridenstine leading NASA.

"I was not enthused by the nomination, nothing personal against Mr. Bridenstine," said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) last week. "I felt that NASA as an organization that needs to be led by a space professional."

"That's what this senator wants, a space professional, not a politician," said U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Florida) last week.

For his part, during his confirmation hearing last November, Bridenstine says his work in Congress could help NASA.

"One of the benefits I could bring to the agency is that I have worked in these halls with many members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to accomplish very strategic, objective goals for our country," Bridenstine said.

Rubio eventually decided to give in and voted to confirm Bridenstine because he did not want the agency to go without a leader.

NASA has been without a permanent administrator for more than a year.

Nelson opposed the nomination to the end, concerned not only about Bridenstine's background, but also his views on climate change.

"His record of behavior in the Congress is as divisive as any in Washington," said Nelson.

Bridenstine is sworn in at a critical time for NASA. Human spaceflight missions from Florida's Space Coast are expected to resume within the next year.

He will also be in charge of carrying out President Donald Trump's vision for returning humans to the moon before eventual missions to Mars.

"We must develop a consensus agenda, driven by science and based on national interest," Bridenstine said at his confirmation hearing in November.

Vice President Mike Pence will swear in Bridenstine at NASA Headquarters in Washington on Monday.

Then Bridenstine will speak via satellite to three of his new employees, astronauts who are currently living and working at the International Space Station.