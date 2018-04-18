CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — After scrubbing an attempted launch on Monday evening, SpaceX and NASA plan to send a probe into space on Wednesday evening to search for alien worlds.

Falcon 9 rocket launch at Wednesday at 6:51 p.m.

SpaceX will try to land booster on drone ship

The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 6:51 p.m., Wednesday.

The 200-foot-tall rocket will carry the NASA TESS spacecraft, which stands for Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. The probe will hunt and scan for planets outside of our solar system that could support life as humans know it.

During TESS' two-year mission, four cameras will study and catalog 200,000 planet candidates. TESS will survey a larger area than the NASA Kelper probe, which launched in 2009, and find planets that are close enough to check out with Earth-based telescopes.

After the launch attempt, SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster on its drone ship hundreds of miles out in the Atlantic Ocean about 10 minutes after launch. The booster is new and has not flown before.

In addition, SpaceX is now trying to recover its payload fairing — which is the big nose cone on the Falcon 9. SpaceX is hoping to use parachutes to help guide the nose cone to a soft landing on the ocean surface after launch.

