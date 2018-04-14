CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – A United Launch Alliance rocket is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Saturday.

The launch is scheduled for 7:13 p.m. from Pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The Atlas V rocket will be carrying two spacecrafts for the U.S. Air Force’s AFSPC-11 mission. One of the spacecrafts is a Continuous Broadcast Augmenting SATCOM, a military communications satellite. The other is the ESPA Augmented GEO Laboratory Experiment, a space vehicle design test.

As of Saturday morning, weather conditions were go for launch.

Meanwhile, SpaceX plans to launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral on Monday.