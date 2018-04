CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The United Launch Alliance announced that its Atlas V rocket is set to lift off on Saturday at 7:13 p.m. EST.

The launch will happen from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The rocket is carrying the Air Force Space Command (AFSPC)-11 mission.

According to ULA, the forecast shows an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for Saturday’s launch.