TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- SpaceX just landed a massive contract to use its Falcon Heavy rocket to launch a top secret military satellite.

Falcon Heavy made debut in February

AFSPC-52 satellite to be launched next year

The U.S. Air Force has tapped the world's most powerful rocket to launch the classified AFSPC-52 satellite, sometime in the summer or fall of 2020.

This is the first classified national security payload awarded to SpaceX's Falcon Heavy.

The rocket made its debut back in February at the Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX has relied on reusability to help drive down the cost of launches and edge out its competition.

The military chose to give SpaceX the contract for $130 million, much lower than United Launch Alliance's Delta IV, which has a price tag of around $350 million.

You won't have to wait until 2020 to catch the Falcon Heavy in action, however. The next launch of the heavy-lift rocket is set for this fall.