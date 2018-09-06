OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — About 27,000 students in Osceola County ride the school bus daily, and now, parents will be able to track their child's buses using technology.

New app linked to Osceola bus's GPS tracker

App can track student's bus from 250 feet to 2 miles away

The app was created to add​ress longer-than-usual wait times at bus stops.

It is no secret that there have been issues with late buses picking up and dropping off kids in Osceola County.

"The issue of lateness was really a concern of a lot of parents," said David King, a coordinator for the Osceola County School District's transportation department.

King has been part of the school district for 27 years, and he says he's never seen anything like what the county is rolling out now.

It is an app called Here Comes the Bus . Linked to an existing GPS tracker on school buses, it tracks them from 250 feet to 2 miles.

Something else in the works is that in the near future, the school district wants all students to carry identification cards with a bar code to scan at the bus.

This will tell parents what time their child got on the bus, which bus they got on and at what time they got off. In the meantime, King says safety is the main priority.

"Our No. 1 goal is safety, safety first. We're going to keep your children safe," King said. "... (If) we tell you that they're on our bus and they're going to get home a little bit late, rest assured that they are going to get home."