An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal limousine crash in Schoharie this weekend.

Nauman Hussain, a son of the owner of the Prestige limousine company, was taken into custody Wednesday by New York State Police, according to Lee Kindlon, attorney for the company. The State Police say Hussain has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

Lee Kindlon, attorney for the limousine company involved in Saturday's fatal crash in #Schoharie, believes state police have "jumped the gun" with criminal charges against the owner's son, and that the intersection of Routes 30 & 30A is also to blame for the tragedy. pic.twitter.com/FSNWhRLEcq — Spectrum News Albany (@SPECNewsAlbany) October 10, 2018

Kindlon said that, for now, his clients won't cooperate with the investigation.

"Unfortunately, what's happened today with state police jumping the gun to file charges, frankly, now my criminal defense side has to jump into action," Kindlon says, "and unfortunately, from this point, my clients, it's their right to remain silent."

A limo owned by Prestige crashed Saturday in Schoharie, killing 20 people in what the NTSB called the worst passenger accident in the country in nearly a decade. The Department of Transportation says the limo, a 2001 Ford Expedition, was not road ready, and that the state placed the vehicle out of service after it failed inspection last month.

The New York State Police outlined the criminally negligent homicide charges facing Nauman Hussain, the son of Prestige Limo's owner, in the wake of Saturday's deadly limo crash in Schoharie. pic.twitter.com/17j3TZEu14 — Spectrum News Albany (@SPECNewsAlbany) October 10, 2018

A federal investigator revealed to Spectrum News that the inspection documents show there was a problem with the limousine's brakes, emergency exits and plate registration. Officials are still investigating if any mechanical issues played a role in Saturday's crash.