An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal limousine crash in Schoharie this weekend.
Nauman Hussain, a son of the owner of the Prestige limousine company, was taken into custody Wednesday by New York State Police, according to Lee Kindlon, attorney for the company. The State Police say Hussain has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Kindlon said that, for now, his clients won't cooperate with the investigation.
"Unfortunately, what's happened today with state police jumping the gun to file charges, frankly, now my criminal defense side has to jump into action," Kindlon says, "and unfortunately, from this point, my clients, it's their right to remain silent."
A limo owned by Prestige crashed Saturday in Schoharie, killing 20 people in what the NTSB called the worst passenger accident in the country in nearly a decade. The Department of Transportation says the limo, a 2001 Ford Expedition, was not road ready, and that the state placed the vehicle out of service after it failed inspection last month.