SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — After two days of fish kills, some communities are calling for help to clean up all the fish starting Thursday as red tide has gripped parts of Florida.

On Tuesday, there was a small fish kill, but then on Wednesday it got even worse.

A video is from Melbourne Beach shows the massive amounts of fish washed ashore. Most of the fish are mullet that washed up from Paradise Beach Park down to Ponce de Leon.

Public works crews have been shoveling up the dead fish since they started washing up, but it is not enough.

That is why the city of Satellite Beach, Keep Brevard Beautiful and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are all coming together to tackle the cleanup on Thursday.

"We are calling for all volunteers, anyone interested in getting involved come out and join us," said Keep Brevard Beautiful Deputy Executive Director Bryan Bobbitt.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey says officials will be sending inmates to help with the problem, but anyone can actually come out and volunteer.

If people want to help, bags, gloves and masks will be available at the Satellite Beach City Hall.

They have one fish kill dumpster located at Grant Street access and another one at the Sports Park.

It has been advised to not put trash in those dumpsters, but just the bagged dead fish. Reversely, do not put bagged fish in beach access trashcans or other dumpsters.

You can also leave the bagged fish near the dunes by the accesses and Public Works staff will take them to a dumpster.

Reporting live in Brevard County, I'm Erin Murray, Spectrum News 13.

Red Tide, Dead Fish Affecting Brevard Businesses

Businesses along the Space Coast are bracing for more dead sea life to wash ashore from the toxic bloom.

Owners say business is slower than usual, even in a slow season.

However, one restaurant manager says the tourists who are already here seem to be making the most of it.

"Some people sit here and say, 'I'm on vacation I'll have a drink, smoke a cigarette or a cigar or something.' But I think local people may be even more sensitive," said Eddy Fisher, manager of the Ichabod's Bar & Grille.

All of the businesses told Spectrum News they are open, but say this is the worst round of red tide they have ever seen.