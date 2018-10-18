MELBOURNE, Florida — Many thought that Red Tide was something only the west coast of Florida had to deal with, but test results confirm it is in Brevard County.

Satellite Beach is seeing higher levels than anywhere else in Brevard County and many people are coughing and complaining.

"My nose, mouth and throat has been acting up," said Maria Gladue, a beachgoer visiting from Connecticut.

Beachgoers are suffering and lifeguards are wearing protection. And from Satellite Beach to Melbourne, dead fish have been found lying on the sand.

"The water seems pretty nice, but like I said, you're breathing in the air. You just get that urge to constantly cough. I guess that could be a symptom of that," Gladue said.

Brevard County officials say preliminary test results confirm Florida Red Tide — Karenia brevis — at some beaches, such as 1.35 million cells per liter at Pelican Beach Park and lower levels in Melbourne Beach, for example.

Medium levels of K. Brevis were found at Seventh Avenue and Wave Crest Avenue beach approach in Indialantic, and in Melbourne Beach at Spessard Holland South and Coconut Point Park.

"We are definitely monitoring to see what's going on, if it causes effect of losing business," said Jojo Holstein, Coconuts on the Beach assistant general manager.

While business continues at places like Coconuts on the Beach, back on the beach, visitors just want it to go away.

"I hope they can find out what the issue is and correct it so people can enjoy their vacations," said Gladue.

The county worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to establish the six locations they would test, from Melbourne to Cocoa.

The Florida Department of Health is urging people with severe or chronic respiratory conditions to keep their distance for now.

A group of scientists met with members of Florida’s congressional delegation to discuss the impact on the coastline.

The toxic algae bloom has spread to more than a dozen counties, causing millions of dollars in cleanup and lost tourism.

This year's bloom in the Gulf has been particularly devastating.

Scientists say warming seas and pollution caused it to spread.

One scientist is calling for closer monitoring of red tide.

"We can't stop the Red Tide. But we can make predictions so that people at risk, people with asthma, coastal communities can make plans," said Dr. Jacqueline Dixon, USF, Dean College Of Marine Science.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and representatives Kathy Castor and Charlie Crist attended the meeting in Pinellas County.

This is a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission map of how Red Tide has spread around the Sunshine State.

