More people are getting sick from a salmonella outbreak linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal, warned the CDC.

Kellogg's recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. Honey Smacks boxes

Boxes have 'best if used before dates' of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019

The CDC says there are now at least 100 confirmed cases connected to the cereal and two of them are in Florida.

Thirty-three people have been hospitalized, but there are no reports of any deaths.

Meanwhile, the FDA is urging retailers to immediately pull Honey Smacks from shelves as the agency will monitor the situation.

"Retailers cannot legally offer the cereal for sale and consumers should not purchase Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal," according to the FDA in a statement.

Kellogg's has recalled 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. packages of the cereal, with best if used before dates of June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019.

The initial recall came last month.