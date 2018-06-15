Kellogg's is recalling Honey Smacks because of concerns of salmonella potentially being in the cereal, the company warned.

Kellogg's recalling 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. Honey Smacks boxes

Boxes have 'best if used before dates' of June 14, 2018 through June 14, 2019

It was brought to the company's attention after being contacted by the FDA and the CDC due to reported illnesses, the company stated in a news release.

Kellogg's stated it has launched an investigation with a third-party manufacturer who produces Honey Smacks.

Eating anything that is contaminated with salmonella may cause people to experience fevers, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pains, with the sickness lasting four to seven days, the company stated, citing the CDC.

Kellogg's is offering a full refund to people who brought the Honey Smacks.