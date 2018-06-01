CLERMONT, Fla. -- Wine from Clermont's Lakeridge Winery is being recalled because of concerns there could be glass particles in the bottles.

Lakeridge Winery bottles recalled over glass concerns

IS YOUR BOTTLE AFFECTED? Check at Seavin Inc. recall website

The recall also includes bottles from San Sebastian Winery in St. Augustine, which is also owned by Seavin Inc.

The recall applies to certain date codes of Lakeridge Winery Southern Red, Southern White and Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as San Sebastian Winery Vintners Red and Vintners White.

Seavin said its third-party bottle manufacturer said a manufacturing defect led to a "numerically insignificant" number of bottles may contain pieces of glass. It said nevertheless, it's recalling the particular code dates "in an abundance of caution."

Those who think they bought any affected Lakeridge or San Sebastian wine bottles should go to voluntaryrecallinfo.seavin.com and enter the date code to see whether your bottle falls under the recall. People with an affected bottle can get a refund or replacement.

You can also call Seavin's recall hotline at 1-800-476-8463 seven days a week from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. ET.