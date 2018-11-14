ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge on Wednesday dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by Pulse family members against the city of Orlando and responding law enforcement officers.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of 59 plaintiffs who include survivors of the Pulse shooting and family members of people killed.

They accused the city, Orlando Police Officer Adam Gruler and 30 unidentified John Does — thought to be various law enforcement officers — of not properly responding to the June 2016 attack at the nightclub or unlawfully holding survivors in detention and unlawfully seizing property, including cell phones.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Byron ruled that there weren't sufficient legal claims to move forward with the case.

"We respectfully disagree with Judge Byron's decision to dismiss our clients' case," Solomon Radner, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement. "This case is about protecting the Constitutional rights of individuals who were the victims of one of the worst mass shootings in this country’s history. We are exploring all of our options for ensuring that those individuals get their day in court, including appealing Judge Byron's decision."

The attorneys representing the plaintiffs also are involved in a civil lawsuit in Orange County court against Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma.

The massacre left 49 dead in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history at the time.