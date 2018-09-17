ORLANDO, Fla. -- The city of Orlando is asking a federal judge to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit that was filed on behalf of victims and survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Orlando wants civil rights lawsuit on behalf of Pulse victims dismissed

Lawsuit says police detective failed to intervene to stop massacre

Motion filed by detective, city says officer didn't violate due process

PULSE REMEMBERED: Full coverage of the aftermath of the attack at Pulse nightclub

The Orlando Sentinel reports the lawsuit accuses Orlando Police Det. Adam Gruler of failing to intervene to stop the June 12, 2016, massacre.

Authorities say Gruler, who was working an extra-duty shift, fired at the gunman from two locations outside Pulse but didn't pursue him inside.

The lawsuit claims that it was Gruler's job to go inside the club to "neutralize" the shooter even though it would have risked his life.

A motion filed Friday by lawyers for Gruler and the city argues Gruler's reaction to the violence doesn't constitute a violation of the victims' right to due process.