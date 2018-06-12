ORLANDO, Fla. -- Today the community comes together to remember the two years since the Pulse nightclub attack where 49 people were killed and 53 people were injured.

June 12 proclaimed as Pulse Remembrance Day

Many people still bringing flowers, mementos to club

Gov. Rick Scott has proclaimed June 12 as Pulse Remembrance Day. And two years later, people continue to visit the memorial at all hours of the day and night to pay respects to the 49 victims. And people are still bringing flowers, signs and other mementos to the club.

The focus is not on the shooting, but rather the 49 people who were gunned down in the nightclub two years ago.

Their names, their stories, what they lived for are all etched into this interim memorial, which opened a month ago.

Mark Puig came down to Pulse at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. It is where he met his husband and they were actually planning on coming to the nightclub the night of the attack, but at the last minute decided not to.

"Out of this horrible, horrible evil, good has come out of it. I have seen our community become stronger. I've seen tolerance flourish in our city and as an open-gay man, to drive down Orange Avenue and see Orlando United, rainbow flags. I just sense the community has changed. These angels did not die in vain," he said.

On Tuesday night, the onePULSE Foundation will hold a remembrance ceremony with local leaders and the public, to pay tribute to the victims, survivors and first responders.