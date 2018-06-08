ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new lawsuit filed Friday morning alleges the owners of Pulse nightclub could have done more to prevent the terrorist-inspired attack that killed 49 people and injured 53 others.

This is the second lawsuit filed in two days on behalf of Pulse survivors and victim family members.

Negligence lawsuit filed against Pulse owners

The wrongful death and negligence lawsuit was filed in Orange County, naming Pulse owners Rosario and Barbara Poma individually, as well as several of their personal businesses as defendants.

The filing comes just five days before the two-year anniversary of the nightclub massacre. The suit alleges the club failed to have adequate safeguards in place that would have prevented the June 12, 2016 attack by Omar Mateen.

"This tragedy was rendered all the more unfortunate by the high number of ways that it could have -- and should have -- been prevented, saving the lives of those killed and rendering unnecessary all of the harm that was caused," the lawsuit stated.

Questioning Pulse Security

The lawsuit outlines claims that Pulse, and the Pomas as owners, "did not take reasonable steps to prevent guns from entering the club" and "negligently and/or with utter indifference and conscious disregard ignored Pulse's security needs."

"The club has the responsibility to make sure it was safe," said Keith Altman, the attorney representing the Pulse related plaintiffs in the lawsuit. "They hired a police officer to guard the door, the officer was away from his post at the time the gunman entered the club. So, they could have had better security at the door. People, we believe, were not adequately trained, the bouncers inside the club did not have adequate training and were woefully unprepared to deal with some kind of incident of this nature."

U.S. Attorneys released surveillance video in March 2018 during the federal trial of the gunman's widow Noor Salman. That video shows the gunman walk into Pulse and purchase an admission ticket shortly before 2 a.m.

Unarmed, Mateen spent a short time inside before leaving. He returned about 10 minutes later, this time armed with a SIG Sauer MCX semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol, which he used to open fire on a crowd of people inside the club.

Pulse owner: Nothing could have prevented the attack

During an unrelated interview earlier this week, Barbara Poma told Spectrum News 13 she believes there is nothing more they could have done to prevent the attack from happening.

"I think in the beginning we did (question if we could have done something) because you're in a state of shock and panic and you couldn't wrap your brain around how did this happen, so you're trying to figure out how did this happen," Poma said in a recent interview before the lawsuit against her was filed. "I think after the facts were laid out and all of the i's dotted and t's crossed, you realized you can't stop crazy, you can't stop madness like that. So, I think I've come to terms of understanding that part."

Spectrum News has reached out to the Pomas for an updated comment.

Pulse security on trial

A jury eventually acquitted Salman, finding she did not have a role in helping her husband plot the attack.

Part of her two-week trial focused squarely on Pulse's security. Defense attorneys argued that Mateen scouted multiple locations, including Disney Springs, but only targeted Pulse because it appeared that it would be easier to attack because of less security.

Orlando Police Officer Adam Gruler was often employed by Pulse for off-duty security details at the club, including June 12, 2016.

Gruler was emotional at times when testifying during Salman's March trial, telling jurors that he first heard gunfire at the club around 2:02 a.m. He later described seeing victims on the ground inside the club.

Two lawsuits in two days

On Thursday, attorneys filed a separate federal civil rights lawsuit in Orlando against Gruler individually, as well as responding officers and the City of Orlando.

That suit contends Gruler left his post at the club, allowing Mateen to make entry into the club in the first place.

Gruler would later say after June 12, 2016, that he was following up on an individual at the time who had attempted to get into the club with a fake ID.

The new federal lawsuit has two chief allegations: Responding officers failed to engage the shooter inside the club, preventing additional deaths, and the second being that survivors were unlawfully detained for hours after the attack.

More lawsuits to come

The two separate lawsuits filed this week are not the first, and likely not to be the last filed on behalf of Pulse survivors and victim family members.

The same law firm is also representing those with Pulse interests in suits against Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, alleging the social media giants gave ISIS the platforms they needed to distribute propaganda that inspired the attack.

A separate firm is representing survivors and family members in a suit against G4S, the security company that employed the gunman.

There have also been several lawsuits filed on behalf of former police officer who says they were retaliated against after developing Post Traumatic Stress Disorder after responding to the Pulse attack.

Attorney Geoffry Bichler represents former Orlando Police Officer Gerry Realin and former Eatonville Police Officer Omar Delgado, who was one of the first responding officers to Pulse.