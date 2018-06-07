Survivors and victims' families of the deadly Pulse terror shooting will announce that a lawsuit has been filed, saying that their Constitutional rights were violated.

At around 11 a.m., Thursday, at the Dr. Phillips House, those people and their lawyers will hold a news conference to say that a lawsuit was filed against "certain governmental entities and other defendants" and "the defendants violated the constitutional rights of people who were injured and killed during the shooting," stated a news release.

Omar Mateen was the shooter who killed 49 people and wounded dozens of others before he was killed during a standoff with law enforcement at the popular gay nightclub at June 12, 2016.