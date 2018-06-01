ORLANDO, Fla. -- A memorial of the Pulse shooting that has been built by more than 1,000 people will soon be on display at the Orange County Commission Building for a display marking the second anniversary of the shooting that left 49 people.

Memorial is to honor those who died in Pulse attack

Family, friends, volunteers came together to create it

The volunteer said it was an opportunity to be a part of the traveling memorial that holds a lot of meaning.

It was designed to remember those who were lost two years ago during the Pulse nightclub terror shooting by Omar Mateen.

It also pays tribute to those who survived the tragedy. The public will get a chance to share in the artwork created by those who were directly affected.

Colleen Ardaman had the idea to put the memorial together in the wake of the shooting.

Since then family members of victims and survivors and hundreds and hundreds of volunteers have helped with the project. Lending their time and talents to the traveling memorial by painting portraits and even doing the physical work of packing, moving and reassembling the memorial as it travels across the country.

Volunteer Beverly Mulligan says working on the project has had a major impact on her life.

"Out of such a hateful awful event, I think we have really shown that hate will not take root in our community. There is so much love in Orlando and I think we are all trying to survive this," she said.

Along with the handprints from first responders and so many others, what makes this memorial unique is the portraits that the families were able to create of their loved ones were done in a sort of paint-by -number style.

So no matter what their artistic ability was, people were able to create beautiful memories of their family members and friends.

It will all be installed here at the OCC on Friday and there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Orlando at 142 East Jackson St., Orlando.