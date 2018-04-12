APOPKA, Fla. — A new family restaurant is now open in Apopka, but it's why they opened it that has this family in a mix of emotions.

Family opens restaurant in honor of pulse victim

Opening restaurant was a dream of the victim

Family looking to give back to community, victims' families

"Right about now, I wish he was here," said Alexander Honorato of his brother, a victim of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Alex and his family worked for almost a year and half to open their restaurant San Miguel Mexican Girll.

"It was really challenging to do it, it's not easy," said Alex, who is also the restaurant’s manager.

One would consider it a successful grand opening for the Honorato family's new restaurant.

"It's a dream come true," he added.

Opening the restaurant was Miguel’s dream, who was killed on June 12, 2016 during the Pulse massacre.

The opening day of the restaurant and the place itself is all for him.

The Honoratos started selling tortillas almost 20 years ago. Miguel dreamt about expanding the family's traditional Mexican restaurants to something hip and more inclusive.

"I hear his voice, throughout the whole process of this restaurant, “Alex said.

Alex had always looked up to Miguel for his ambition, and is now in charge of the restaurant that carries his brother's name and legacy.

"But I would like to ask him, at least one time: Did I do it right? And I believe his answer would be, the same as he always told me, if you think it’s right, just follow through, because I know he'd believe in me," Alex said, crying.

The Honorato Family says they'll be reaching out to organizations helping the families of Pulse victims to find a way to give back to this community.