WASHINGTON, D.C. — Ivanka Trump is facing scrutiny following a Washington Post report accused her of using a personal email account to deal with government business.

The White House did not respond to questions, but a spokesperson for Trump's lawyer did not deny the report.

But added that the president's daughter and adviser did not send any classified information.

President Donald Trump was critical of his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server.

He said she belonged in jail for her actions.

In a July 2016 press conference , then FBI Director James Comey called Clinton's handling of the email situation "extremely careless" and revealed that some of the emails contained top secret and confidential information.

In addition, Comey revealed that Clinton used several different servers and administrators of those servers during her four years at the State Department.