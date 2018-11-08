TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The latest vote totals from the state of Florida show the governor's race is now headed for a mandatory recount.

The Florida Division of Elections data that show Republican Ron DeSantis has 49.62 percent of the vote in the governor's race, while Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum has 49.15 percent, a vote margin of .47.

According to Florida law, if a vote margin reaches .5 percent or less, an automatic machine recount is triggered statewide.

If, after the recount, the vote margin is .25 percent or less, then a manual recount is conducted statewide.

The campaign for Andrew Gillum announced Thursday it was bringing on Barry Richard, a lawyer who worked on the Florida recount in 2000, to handle operations for a possible statewide recount.

Meanwhile, the campaign for Bill Nelson has brought on attorney Marc Elias to handle its recount effort, which at this point appears to be a certainty.

In a conference call with county elections supervisors Thursday, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner said that counties should prepare for recounts.

Senate Race Recount Already Triggered

The latest numbers from the Florida Division of Elections website show Rick Scott leading Nelson in the U.S. Senate race, 50.11 percent to 49.89 percent.

That's a margin of .22 percent, less than the threshold for a manual recount.

Early voting and vote-by-mail ballots are still being counted in Broward County, while vote-by-mail ballots are still being counted in Palm Beach County. Both are heavily Democratic.

Elias said he's concerned that a third of the votes in the Florida Senate race are still unknown. He also told reporters on a conference call Thursday morning that there was significant undervoting in Broward County for the Senate race, where he said many voters didn't cast a vote for that race. Elias said it was odd that the undervoting was happening at the top of the ticket, rather than downballot.

According to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website, 695,799 ballots were cast. But so far, they have only tabulated 665,688 ballots in the Senate race. By contrast, 690,153 ballots have been tabulated so far in the Florida governor race.

The Scott campaign, which declared victory Tuesday night, called Nelson "sad" for not conceding the race.

“It is sad and embarrassing that Bill Nelson would resort to these low tactics after the voters have clearly spoken,” said a statement from the Scott campaign Wednesday.

Even if Nelson had conceded, state law would have required the recount anyway.

"I believe Sen. Nelson will prevail," Elias said.

Florida Governor's Race Margin Tightens

The Florida governor's race appeared to be all but settled Tuesday night when Gillum conceded to DeSantis.

"On Tuesday night, the Gillum for Governor campaign operated with the best information available about the number of outstanding ballots left to count," said a statement sent by the Gillum campaign Thursday. "Since that time, it has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported."

The DeSantis campaign has not yet commented on the possibility of an automatic recount, but DeSantis was expected to meet with reporters in South Florida this afternoon.

Democrat Takes Lead for Ag Commissioner

The race for Florida agricultural commissioner was already a tight one on Election Night, but with new ballot returns, the Democratic candidate took a razor-thin lead Thursday.

As of that afternoon, Nikki Fried led Matt Caldwell by just 575 votes, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

On Wednesday, Caldwell led Fried by a .10 percent margin , or just 8,254 votes.

A Race to Fix Provisional Ballots

Both political parties and voting groups are now pushing to find people who cast provisional ballots throughout Florida to get them to submit whatever information is needed to fix, or "cure," the ballot.

Provisional ballots are given to voters because their eligibility to vote is challenged for some reason, such as an address discrepancy or a forgotten accepted ID.

Voters with issues are supposed to cast provisional ballots, and then, if necessary, provide any additional evidence that their ballots should be accepted.

The deadline to provide that information to the voter's county Supervisor of Elections Office was 5 p.m. Thursday.

These ballots are the last to be counted and are verified by county canvassing boards.

Nelson attorney Elias said historically, more Democrats cast provisional ballots than Republicans.

The Gillum campaign also thinks that if an automatic recount is triggered in the governor race, provisional ballots will be essential.

It's unknown how many provisional ballots have been cast statewide in Florida this year. In 2016, there were 24,460 provisional ballots submitted, with 10,998 ballots ultimately being counted, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Reporters Samantha Jo Roth, Greg Angel and Troy Kinsey contributed to this story.