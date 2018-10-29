ORLANDO, Fla. — With a week left in the 2018 election season, Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis and their surrogates are crisscrossing the state to convince voters to support them.

This week Gillum will be spending much of his time in South Florida, the Panhandle and the Tampa Bay area. You can see the Gillum campaign's event schedule on Facebook.

Surrogates campaigning for Gillum this week include former Attorney General Eric Holder and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Former President Barack Obama is also expected to hold a rally in South Florida some time before Election Day.

So far Ron DeSantis has a rally in Deltona Monday and a meet and greet at in Sun City Center on the Gulf Coast Tuesday. You can see the DeSantis campaign's event schedule on Facebook.

President Trump will also rally Republicans in Florida in on Wednesday in Fort Myers, and on Saturday in Pensacola.