7:00 p.m. update - The Attorney General debate started, with Sean Shaw making opening states first after winning a coin toss. Ashley Moody went second. Each candidate spent two minutes introducing themselves.

PREVIOUS

The candidates in a competitive race for Florida attorney general took the stage and made their differences clear Tuesday night a Spectrum News debate.

Ashley Moody, the Republican nominee, is an ex-prosecutor who also served as a Tampa-area judge.

Her Democratic opponent, Sean Shaw, was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016. He is a Tampa lawyer specializing in insurance matters.

As Moody and Shaw prepared to face each other tonight, a new Decision 2018 Exclusive Poll shows the race for attorney general is too close to call.

The SurveyUSA online poll of 665 likely and actual voters shows Sean Shaw ahead of Ashley Moody by just 1 point – 44 percent to 43 percent. Twelve percent of voters polled are undecided.