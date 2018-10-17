TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Three bundled Florida amendments can stay on the November ballot, according to the Florida Supreme Court Wednesday.

Lawsuit said 3 amendments should not have bundled issues

Lower court struck the amendments off the ballot

Florida Supreme Court put them back on the ballot

Amendments 7, 9, and 11 were struck from the ballot by a lower court last month because each amendment bundled up different kinds of issues.

Amendment 7 would provide state university benefits for children of first responders and the military who die on the job, and require a supermajority vote before university boards of trustees could raise fees.

Amendment 9 would ban oil drilling in state waters, and ban vaping in the same indoor workplaces where smoking is now banned.

Amendment 11 would remove language deemed obsolete from three current articles in the state constitution.

The decision comes as nearly 600,000 vote-by-mail ballots have been returned.

The amendments were put on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, which proposes amendments to the Florida Constitution every 20 years. The ruling means only one amendment from the CRC will be struck from the ballot -- an education amendment that would have taken oversight from charter schools from local governments and put it in the hands of the state.

