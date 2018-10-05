WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the U.S. Senate is expected to make its vote on Brett Kavanaugh, the judge spoke out for the first time following last week's hearing.

Brett Kavanaugh calls himself an 'independent, impartial judge'

Senate may take a test vote on judge for Supreme Court on Friday morning

President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee wrote an op-ed in Friday morning's Wall Street Journal, describing himself as an "Independent, impartial judge" and admits he "might have been too emotional" during his testimony last week.

He and Dr. Christine Blasey Ford appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee separately. She had accused him of sexual assault during a party decades ago when they were in high school.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The judge says also said the high court "must never be viewed as a partisan institution."

But his testimony last week swayed at least one person, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, who says the nominee should be disqualified.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is moving ahead full steam, saying the Senate will convene at 9:30 a.m. and a cloture vote, a test vote, will happen an hour later.

That could pave the way for a confirmation vote as early as Saturday.

However, Republicans will likely have to hold off later if they come up just one vote short of confirming Kavanaugh.

That is because U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana will not be in town on Saturday. Instead, he will be walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding.

All eyes are still on some of the moderate senators who have not announced which way they will vote:

Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Jeff Flake and Democrat Joe Manchin.