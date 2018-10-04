WASHINGTON -- Senators on Capitol Hill are getting a chance to review a new FBI report into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Many Republicans say the report reveals no "corroborating" evidence of the claims Kavanaugh is facing.

Democrats, meanwhile, argue that the investigation is incomplete and constrained by the White House. Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh's first accuser, say she was not interviewed as part of the FBI probe, for example.

“Many of the most significant witnesses were not contacted and people who contacted the FBI on their own initiative were never pursued,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

As lawmakers analyze this FBI report, FORD’S ATTORNEYS send letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray with names of 8 people they say could have helped corroborate her story, but say FBI did not interview any of them: pic.twitter.com/OGiCSgfTpW — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 4, 2018

Kavanaugh is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, including from Ford, who testified before lawmakers last Thursday.​ The judge denies the allegations.

The Supreme Court confirmation comes down to a select group of moderate senators, and the report could be key in determining how they vote on his nomination.

So far, two of those moderate Republican senators -- Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine -- have told reporters they believe the FBI probe was "thorough."

The review process is happening in a secure room, where senators are taking turns reading the document or being briefed on its findings. Some chose not to come to the room, and instead relied on staffers to relay the findings.

On Friday, the Senate is scheduled to make a key procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination. That sets up a possible confirmation vote on Saturday.

The White House is confident that the Senate will confirm Kavanaugh after reading the report.

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters march on U.S. Capitol

Happening Now: #CancelKavanugh protestors gather in DC and will march to Supreme Court and Capitol pic.twitter.com/6fI4yGGaZq — Spectrum News DC (@SpectrumNewsDC) October 4, 2018

A massive group of protesters held a #CancelKavanaugh protest in Washington. They are marching to the U.S. Capitol and to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They were joined by some Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts. The protest has been organized by Women's March, and includes supporters from ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the League of Women Voters.

What your senators say about the report

Our DC Bureau reporters are catching up with U.S. senators who have read the FBI report to hear what they think. Here are the senators we've heard from so far.

Florida

Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican

Senator @marcorubio emerges from the SCIF about 50 minutes after going in. He declined to comment beyond saying he has to come back during the next shift to finish reading the report. pic.twitter.com/udAfoOWFW7 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

.@marcorubio tells us he has not finished reading the FBI report and cannot comment: “We are about three quarters of the way through it, they are rotating us in, in like 45 minute blocks.” @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/1LBbA1xU7x — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 4, 2018

Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat

Sen. Nelson has not yet commented on the FBI report. However, he tweeted this on Sept. 28:

I will vote no on Judge Kavanaugh. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 28, 2018

Kentucky

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican

NEW: "The fact is that none of these allegations have been corroborated by the seven FBI investigations," @senatemajldr says right now on the floor. #Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford were reportedly not interviewed in the latest investigation. @SpecNewsKY @SpectrumNewsDC — Eva McKend (@evamckend) October 4, 2018

Sen. Rand Paul, Republican

Sen. Paul has not yet commented on the FBI report.

North Carolina

Sen. Richard Burr, Republican

Burr has not yet commented on the FBI report.

Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican

This morning I received an extensive and detailed committee staff briefing on the FBI background investigation of Judge Kavanaugh. There is still no contemporaneous evidence that corroborates these allegations. I look forward to reading the complete report later today. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) October 4, 2018

Tillis on #Kavanaugh accusations: “There’s no evidence that we’ve seen to substantiate the allegations”@SpecNewsRDU #ncpol — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) October 4, 2018

New York

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat

"We are reiterating our call, given our limited these documents were, and how limited the scope of this investigation was, we are reiterating our call that the documents, with limited redaction, be made public."

NOW: @SenSchumer asking for the FBI report to be made public along with the White House directive. @NY1 @SpectrumNewsDC pic.twitter.com/JsUVSa9gYz — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) October 4, 2018

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat

Gillibrand has not commented directly on the report, but she did post this tweet Thursday:

Women are watching as the most powerful people in this country disbelieve, distrust and minimize their experiences.



We need to answer this: Are we a country that values women? Do we believe women when they tell us about sexual trauma? Do the stories of survivors matter to us? — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) October 4, 2018

Texas

Sen. John Cornyn, Republican, from the Senate floor:

"Nothing new. No witness can confirm any allegation against Judge Kavanaugh..It is time to vote."

.@JohnCornyn: “Judge Kavanaugh is entitled to a fair process too.” Criticizes how accusations against #Kavanaugh were handled by Dems@SpectrumNewsDC @SpecNewsATX — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) October 4, 2018

Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican

Cruz has not yet commented on the FBI report.

Other Senators

Sen. Chris Blumenthal, D-Connecticut

Heard from @SenBlumenthal:



“Many of the most significant witnesses were not contacted and people who contacted the FBI on their own initiative were never pursued.”



“These interviews only deepen my concern about temperament and trustworthiness.” (Couldn’t go into details) — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware

Senator @ChrisCoons, the Democrat who worked with his friend @JeffFlake to trigger the FBI investigation:



“The materials I just reviewed did not answer all of the questions that I have. And in some ways, I am left with more questions than answers.” pic.twitter.com/gvjlQcUm97 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee

Corker (who at this point is voting for Kavanaugh) said senators can either listen to the report being read or pick up and read it themselves (when portions are available and not being read aloud).



-9 interviews (2 are anonymous)

-10th person declined to talk@SpectrumNewsDC — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas

Arkansas @SenTomCotton just emerged from the SCIF, didn’t stop to speak with reporters, but stated as he walked up the stairs:



“There was no corroboration before. There’s no corroboration now.”@SpectrumNewsDC — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California

BREAKING: @SenFeinstein: The most notable thing about this report is what’s not in it...it looks to be a product of an incomplete investigation that was limited. @SpectrumNewsDC @NY1 #Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/pR3iOag6f6 — Jeevan Vittal (@JvittalTV) October 4, 2018

Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina

Senator @LindseyGrahamSC just came out.



“The 10 people that [the FBI] interviewed made sense to me.”



“Very few people want to go down the [Julie] Swetnick road.”



“More confident than ever” that allegations against Kavanaugh were proven to be unreliable. pic.twitter.com/jyaFqjy2Og — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa

Chairman Grassley on Democrats: “dealing with a demolition derby ... just about destroyed a good person to be on the Supreme Court”#Kavanaugh @SpectrumNewsDC — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) October 4, 2018

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California

And from @KamalaHarris:



“This so-called investigation leaves a lot more questions than answers.” pic.twitter.com/je9tw8HowE — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota

Statement from @SenatorHeitkamp:



“I voted for Justice Gorsuch because I felt his legal ability and temperament qualified him to serve on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh is different.” https://t.co/aU29QLZ6S9 — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia

.@timkaine “The only conclusion that you can draw from this is that sexual assault allegations are not important to them.” Calls the investigation a sham. pic.twitter.com/CVoHxVQDEe — Spectrum News DC (@SpectrumNewsDC) October 4, 2018

Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana

New from @SenJohnKennedy:



“I really wish you could read this report...there are things in here that really make me angry.” (Wouldn’t explain what)



“Absolutely” encourages the WH to release the report.



Says 5 witnesses in report are related to Ford; 4 related to Ramirez. — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) October 4, 2018

Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon

I read the FBI report. This whole thing is a sham. This stunted, strangled investigation was designed to provide cover, not to provide the truth. — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) October 4, 2018

Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho

.@SenatorRisch on FBI report: “They interviewed a number of people who allegedly would have provided some corroboration and they did. They corroborated Judge Kavanaugh's reiteration of facts, not the people that are alleging the other incidents. There's virtually nothing new." — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) October 4, 2018

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachussetts