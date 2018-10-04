WASHINGTON -- Senators on Capitol Hill are getting a chance to review a new FBI report into allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
- Senators are taking turns reading the FBI report on Kavanaugh
- Republicans call it thorough, many say no new evidence
- Many Democrats so far say the report was too limited, want it made public
- Senate to vote on Kavanaugh confirmation on Saturday
- JUMP TO: U.S. Senator statements on the FBI report ▼
Many Republicans say the report reveals no "corroborating" evidence of the claims Kavanaugh is facing.
Democrats, meanwhile, argue that the investigation is incomplete and constrained by the White House. Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh's first accuser, say she was not interviewed as part of the FBI probe, for example.
“Many of the most significant witnesses were not contacted and people who contacted the FBI on their own initiative were never pursued,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.
Kavanaugh is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, including from Ford, who testified before lawmakers last Thursday. The judge denies the allegations.
The Supreme Court confirmation comes down to a select group of moderate senators, and the report could be key in determining how they vote on his nomination.
So far, two of those moderate Republican senators -- Jeff Flake of Arizona and Susan Collins of Maine -- have told reporters they believe the FBI probe was "thorough."
The review process is happening in a secure room, where senators are taking turns reading the document or being briefed on its findings. Some chose not to come to the room, and instead relied on staffers to relay the findings.
On Friday, the Senate is scheduled to make a key procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination. That sets up a possible confirmation vote on Saturday.
The White House is confident that the Senate will confirm Kavanaugh after reading the report.
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters march on U.S. Capitol
A massive group of protesters held a #CancelKavanaugh protest in Washington. They are marching to the U.S. Capitol and to the U.S. Supreme Court.
They were joined by some Democratic lawmakers, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts. The protest has been organized by Women's March, and includes supporters from ACLU, Planned Parenthood and the League of Women Voters.
What your senators say about the report
Our DC Bureau reporters are catching up with U.S. senators who have read the FBI report to hear what they think. Here are the senators we've heard from so far.
Florida
Sen. Marco Rubio, Republican
Sen. Bill Nelson, Democrat
Sen. Nelson has not yet commented on the FBI report. However, he tweeted this on Sept. 28:
Kentucky
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican
Sen. Rand Paul, Republican
Sen. Paul has not yet commented on the FBI report.
North Carolina
Sen. Richard Burr, Republican
Burr has not yet commented on the FBI report.
Sen. Thom Tillis, Republican
New York
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat
"We are reiterating our call, given our limited these documents were, and how limited the scope of this investigation was, we are reiterating our call that the documents, with limited redaction, be made public."
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat
Gillibrand has not commented directly on the report, but she did post this tweet Thursday:
Texas
Sen. John Cornyn, Republican, from the Senate floor:
"Nothing new. No witness can confirm any allegation against Judge Kavanaugh..It is time to vote."
Sen. Ted Cruz, Republican
Cruz has not yet commented on the FBI report.
Other Senators
Sen. Chris Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware
Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tennessee
Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas
Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-California
Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California
Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia
Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon
Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachussetts