WASHINGTON — Just one day after emotional, passionate testimony from Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, Senate Republicans are pushing forward with a key vote on his Supreme Court nomination Friday.

Ford told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party back in 1982.

She testified that "… a drunken young Kavanaugh was the one who had pinned her to a bed, tried to remove her clothes and clapped a hand over her mouth as she tried to yell for help. A Kavanaugh friend stood by and they both laughed uproariously during the incident," reported the Associated Press.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from yelling," Ford told senators.

Kavanaugh denied the allegations during his testimony.

"This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled by a pent-up anger about President Trump and 2016 election," said Kavanaugh.

Trump watched the lengthy hearing from Air Force Once and back at the White House and tweeted his support of the judge.

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

After the hearing, not a lot has changed. Republicans want a vote and Democrats want an investigation, such as U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.

The American people deserve to know the facts- that means a full FBI investigation of every allegation against Kavanaugh. For Republican leaders to call a vote w/o that investigation, just 24 hours after a heart-wrenching hearing, says everything about who they believe matters. — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) September 28, 2018

The allegations from Ford and other women have cast some doubt in the minds of Republican senators.

However, after the hearing, one on the fence Republican, Sen. Bob Corker, made up his mind.

I plan to vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/LDj4epYyhc — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) September 28, 2018

The four to watch that could sink Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court are Republican U.S. senators Jeff Flake, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

They have been undecided so far and their votes will decide the fate of the nation's highest court.