ORLANDO, Fla. — With national voter registration day on the calendar for Sept. 25, the political action committee NextGen America is taking to college campuses in Central Florida by the masses.

"We are the people who are going to have to live with all of the consequences of everything that's being voted on now. We have a privilege to vote. Why wouldn't you want to practice that right?" University of Central Florida student and NextGen Organizer Danielle Amir said Monday.

With 66,000 students at UCF alone, NextGen America volunteers and advocates say they hope to get all eligible student voters in the voting booth by Election Day and they are starting by talking to students one on one, in hopes of registering them to vote.

"We are such a huge campus and we have so many students, so it's super important that everyone has the opportunity to have their voices heard." Amir explained.

Now with a voting station on campus at Live Oak Center, Amir says more students without easy transportation off campus are more inclined to register.

Their goal is to have every eligible voter registered on campus, a big feat, but one Amir says they are working on, one student at a time.

Tuesday NextGen America will be on 40 campuses throughout the state, including Valencia College and UCF in Central Florida.

Their goal is to register 1,000 voters. However, Amir was optimistic they would surpass that.