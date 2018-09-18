ORLANDO, Fla. -- Rick Scott finished up his Florida campaign tour in Orlando Tuesday with a stop at a tile business to tout job creation and a pledge to reform Washington.

Final stop in Making Washington Work Tour

Scott visited Rigo Tile in Orlando

Scott trying to unseat Sen. Nelson

And, as it's been throughout the state, protesters stood outside.

Scott, who is the two-term, term-limited governor of Florida, is challenging incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson for the U.S. Senate.

Scott's "Make Washington Work" bus tour rolled out a 10-point plan to end dysfunction in Washington, which has been a key theme in his campaign to unseat Nelson.

But the tour has largely been kept under wraps, sometimes with just day-of notice to members of the media.

At Rigo Tile on Goldenrod Road, a bilingual group cheered for Scott, who took the mic and spoke to the small crowd in both English and Spanish. He was also joined by the lieutenant governor of Puerto Rico.

"Florida is the best melting pot in the world. We have wonderful people coming here from all over the world because of opportunity," Scott said. "And that's what Florida stands for, opportunity."

Scott also promised that he would continue to work to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria who were now in the state, and help to rebuild the island after the hurricane.

Scott will be heading to Puerto Rico to mark one year since Hurricane Maria Thursday.

Scott said he would work his tail off to represent Florida in Washington, but he needed everyone to get out and vote.

Outside, young protesters with the Sunshine Foundation held up signs and protested Scott's visit. The group calls for promoting renewable energy, ending the reliance on fossil fuels.

Different environmental groups have come out to protest Scott. In Venice, protesters angry about the ongoing red tide outbreak forced Scott to enter and leave a restaurant he was visiting through a back door, after only 10 minutes.

In the panhandle, protesters upset about a law the governor signed that allowed private property owners to block off beach access showed up at an event at a doughnut shop. Scott ended up not showing up.