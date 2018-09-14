WASHINGTON -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has cut a "cooperation agreement" with prosecutors and intends to plead guilty to charges related to his Ukrainian consulting work.

The deal allows Manafort to avoid a second trial that had been scheduled to start next week in Washington.

Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia.

Prosecutor Andrew Weissman said in court Friday that Manafort had struck a "cooperation agreement." He did not elaborate on the agreement.

Manafort told the judge he wants to plead guilty.

Manafort's second trial would have been related to Ukrainian political consulting work, including failing to register as a foreign agent.