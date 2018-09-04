ORLANDO, Fla. -- The race for Florida governor is too close to call.

Two new polls, taken in the days after the Florida primary, have Democrat Andrew Gillum leading Republican Ron DeSantis, but only by 2 to 3 points -- easily within the margins of error.

The new Quinnipiac University Poll has Gillum leading DeSantis, 50 percent to 47 percent, with 3 percent undecided and a 4.3 percent margin of error.

A new Gravis Marketing poll, meanwhile, has Gillum leading leading DeSantis 47 percent to 45 percent, with 8 percent undecided and a 2.8 percent margin of error.

Quinnipiac's poll says one unusual aspect of their poll results is that most voters surveyed definitely planned to vote for either man, were deadset and did not plan on changing their votes. However, considering the higher than normal turnout numbers for the August primary among Florida voters, that may not be that surprising.

The Gravis poll shows DeSantis' voters tend to skew male and older, wither Asian and Hispanic voters going for DeSantis by wider margins (86.7 percent of Asian voters and 57 percent of Hispanic voters). DeSantis also has white voters by a narrow margin of 48.1 percent to 44.4 percent.

The Quinnipiac Poll shows men, and white and Hispanic voters breaking for DeSantis -- 52 percent of white voters and 56 percent of Hispanic voters.

Meanwhile black voters are overwhelmingly with Gillum in both polls -- 93 percent in the Quinnipiac Poll and 70.2 percent in the Gravis Poll.

Female voters also preferred Gillum over DeSantis, but at a narrower margin -- 48.6 percent in the Gravis Poll and 55 percent in the Quinnipiac Poll.

Quinnipiac surveyed 785 likely Florida voters between Aug. 30 and Sept. 3 using live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.

Gravis polled 1,225 registered and likely Florida voters between Aug. 29 and Aug. 30. The survey was conducted with interactive voice responses, and an online panel of cell phone users.