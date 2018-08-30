DELAND, Fla. -- Volusia County officials will count a batch of vote-by-mail ballots for the August primary that were recently found.

Officials: 300 mail-in ballots were placed on the wrong cart

Ballots will be counted Thursday afternoon

County Elections Supervisor Lisa Lewis said the batch of 300 uncounted ballots were placed on the wrong cart and found by staff who were verifying vote totals.

"I will review the protocols we have in place to ensure this never happens again," Lewis said in a statement. "My top priority is serving the constituents of Volusia County and ensuring every vote cast by our voters is counted and counted accurately."

Candidates have been notified about the missing ballots.

The Volusia county Canvassing Board will meet at 2 p.m. to count ballots, and also to review provisional ballots. The meeting is open to the public and will be held at the Supervisor of Elections office in DeLand.

Although races have been called, technically race results are still unofficial until they are certified in September.