WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John McCain's family issued a statement on Friday, informing the nation that the senator, who was diagnosed with cancer, will discontinue medical treatment.
- 81-year-old Arizona senator was diagnosed with brain tumor in 2017
- John McCain's political career as U.S. senator spans decades
- Family, political friends and foes tweet out support
In the summer of 2017, McCain, who has been a U.S. senator since 1987, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is an aggressive brain tumor.
However, despite being able to survive as long as he has, he has decided to stop treatment, his family stated.
"With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," his family stated.
McCain has been undergoing a variety of treatment over the last year, with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. In July of 2017, he had a blood clot removed above his left eye from the Mayo Clinic.
The 81-year-old Republican giant, who is a Vietnam War veteran and a prisoner of war, has served Arizona for six terms and ran for president twice, losing to George W. Bush in 2000 during the Republican presidential primary races and then to Democrat U.S. Sen. Barack Obama in 2008 as a GOP nominee.
During the 2000 presidential race, he received treatment for melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
After the announcement, an outpouring of support flooded out from Twitter from family, political friends and foes alike.
