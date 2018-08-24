WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John McCain's family issued a statement on Friday, informing the nation that the senator, who was diagnosed with cancer, will discontinue medical treatment.

81-year-old Arizona senator was diagnosed with brain tumor in 2017

John McCain's political career as U.S. senator spans decades

Family, political friends and foes tweet out support

In the summer of 2017, McCain, who has been a U.S. senator since 1987, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is an aggressive brain tumor.

However, despite being able to survive as long as he has, he has decided to stop treatment, his family stated.

"With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," his family stated.

McCain has been undergoing a variety of treatment over the last year, with a combination of chemotherapy and radiation. In July of 2017, he had a blood clot removed above his left eye from the Mayo Clinic.

The 81-year-old Republican giant, who is a Vietnam War veteran and a prisoner of war, has served Arizona for six terms and ran for president twice, losing to George W. Bush in 2000 during the Republican presidential primary races and then to Democrat U.S. Sen. Barack Obama in 2008 as a GOP nominee.

During the 2000 presidential race, he received treatment for melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey. pic.twitter.com/v27sEbboii — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 24, 2018

After the announcement, an outpouring of support flooded out from Twitter from family, political friends and foes alike.

God bless John McCain, his family, and all who love him — a brave man showing us once again what the words grace and grit really mean. https://t.co/9aiLxCF24E — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) August 24, 2018

Very sad to hear this morning’s update from the family of our dear friend @SenJohnMcCain. We are so fortunate to call him our friend and colleague. John, Cindy, and the entire McCain family are in our prayers at this incredibly difficult hour. — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) August 24, 2018

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

Many prayers to Senator McCain and his family. My heart breaks for Cindy who is so kind and devoted to her husband. — Fla. AG Pam Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 24, 2018

John McCain personifies service to our country. The whole House is keeping John and his family in our prayers during this time. — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 24, 2018

God bless and keep this wonderful man and his family @SenJohnMcCain — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) August 24, 2018

John McCain is going to finish the race the way he has done everything in his life, his way and on his terms. May God bless him & his family as he completes the final leg of his inspiring and heroic journey. https://t.co/agocouXj2N — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 24, 2018

Praying for my courageous colleague @SenJohnMcCain and his family. https://t.co/N162eGjp8K — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 24, 2018

Check back for updates.