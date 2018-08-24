TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Ryan Torrens , a Democratic candidate for Florida attorney general, has been ordered off the Aug. 28 ballot by a judge in Tallahasee.

Judge orders Democrat AG candidate Ryan Torrens off primary ballot

Opponent sued for removal, said Torrens used illegal contribution

Torrens will still appear on ballot but any votes he gets won't count

Torrens' opponent in the race, state Rep. Sean Shaw (D-Tampa), sued to have Torrens removed. Shaw said Torrens used an illegal contribution to cover the qualifying fee to run for the office.

Circuit Judge Karen Gievers ruled Friday that Torrens had flouted the state's campaign finance laws.

Torrens is an attorney from Tampa.

The ruling in the Leon County Circuit Court directs Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzer to remove Torrens from the ballot -- however, with early voting already begun, it's too late to pull Torrens off the Aug. 28 primary ballot.

That means Democrats will still be able to cast a vote for Torrens, but none of those votes will count. Even if Torrens were to win the primary, Detzer would be barred from certifying the race.

It's likely that Torrens will appeal the ruling.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.