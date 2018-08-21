WASHINGTON -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of multiple financial crimes on Tuesday by a Virginia jury.

Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 charges, mistrial declared on 10

Could be sentenced to up to 80 years in prison

Manafort has another trial in September

In the first big test for special counsel Robert Mueller, a 12-person jury responded with a mixed verdict – concluding Manafort was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of eight of the 18 charges he faced.

Manafort was found guilty on the following charges:

5 counts of tax fraud

2 counts of bank fraud

1 count failure to file foreign bank account reports

The tax fraud charges alone could lead to eight to 10 years in prison

President Trump weighed in on Friday before the verdict was reached, telling reporters outside the White House that the trial was "very sad" and that Manafort is "a very good person."

The prosecution had 27 witnesses testify throughout the course of the trial.

Breaking, per reporters at courthouse:



- Jury finds Paul Manafort guilty on 8 counts.



- Judge Ellis declared a mistrial on the 10 other counts the jury couldn't agree on.#ManafortTrial @SpectrumNewsDC — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) August 21, 2018

Prosecutors say he hid some $60 million in foreign income from when he acted as a political adviser in Ukraine.

Inside the Alexandria, VA courtroom, Mueller’s team attempted to paint Manafort as a man obsessed with his lavish lifestyle – and willing to lie and commit financial crimes in order to maintain it.

Manafort’s former deputy, Rick Gates, was the government’s star witness in the case.

He testified that he and Manafort committed financial crimes together, that he embezzled money from his boss, and that he had at least one affair.

Earlier this year, Gates pleaded guilty to lying to the special counsel and agreed to cooperate as part of a plea deal.

The defense tried to convince the jury they could not trust Gates, arguing that the special counsel was desperate enough to use Gates in order to go against Manafort.

A vast paper trail laid out by prosecutors detailed how Manafort attempted to keep bringing in millions of dollars after his foreign lobbying work in Ukraine dried up.

The defense announced last Tuesday it would not call any witnesses to the stand or present evidence – arguing the jury had seen enough to determine Manafort was not guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

But the six men and six women jurors ultimately sided with the special counsel, after three days of deliberations.

It’s not yet known what Manafort will be sentenced to, but he faces up to 80 years behind bars.

Now Manafort and his legal team will prepare for a second trial that is set to play out in Washington, D.C. federal court in September.

Manafort faces seven charges in that case relating to his foreign lobbying work.

This case in Virginia had nothing to do with President Trump or Russia, but it’s the first part of Mueller’s investigation to go before a jury and result in any type of a guilty verdict.

Asked Friday morning – before the verdict – if he’d pardon Manafort, President Trump said, “I don’t talk about that.”​