ORLANDO, Fla. -- Early voting will be underway in every Florida county this weekend for the August primary election.
- DECISION 2018 VOTING GUIDE: Candidates, county-by-county resources, FAQs, more
- Central Florida Early Voting Information
- Tampa Bay Area Early Voting Information
Republicans and Democrats will pick their nominees for partisan offices at the federal and state level, such as U.S. senator, governor, Florida senators and representatives.
However, there are nonpartisan elections and referendums at the local level in nearly every county, and anyone can vote in them.
For a complete list of candidates in your county, head to the Decision 2018 Voting Guide.
How can I vote early?
Early voting takes place in the 10 days before the Aug. 28 election for most counties (some counties get to start earlier), ending on the third day before the election. Saturdays and Sundays can be voting days during the early voting period.
Early voting will last each day at least eight hours, and no more than 12 hours.
According to the Florida Division of Elections, to vote you need a valid identification with a photo and a signature, such as a driver's license or military ID card.
Early voting locations likely will not be the same as your regular polling place. There are fewer early voting locations.
Below, you can find links to early voting locations in your county.
Central Florida
BREVARD COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
FLAGLER COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
LAKE COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
MARION COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
ORANGE COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
OSCEOLA COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
SUMTER COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
Tampa Bay Area
CITRUS COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day
HERNANDO COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
MANATEE COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
PASCO COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
Daily schedule online
PINELLAS COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
POLK COUNTY
- Early voting locations
- Voting hours:
10 a.m. to 6 p.m., each day