ORLANDO, Fla. -- Early voting will be underway in every Florida county this weekend for the August primary election.

Republicans and Democrats will pick their nominees for partisan offices at the federal and state level, such as U.S. senator, governor, Florida senators and representatives.

However, there are nonpartisan elections and referendums at the local level in nearly every county, and anyone can vote in them.

For a complete list of candidates in your county, head to the Decision 2018 Voting Guide.

How can I vote early?

Early voting takes place in the 10 days before the Aug. 28 election for most counties (some counties get to start earlier), ending on the third day before the election. Saturdays and Sundays can be voting days during the early voting period.

Early voting will last each day at least eight hours, and no more than 12 hours.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, to vote you need a valid identification with a photo and a signature, such as a driver's license or military ID card.

Early voting locations likely will not be the same as your regular polling place. There are fewer early voting locations.

Below, you can find links to early voting locations in your county.

Central Florida

BREVARD COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FLAGLER COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

LAKE COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

MARION COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

ORANGE COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

SUMTER COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

Tampa Bay Area

CITRUS COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day

HERNANDO COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MANATEE COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY

PINELLAS COUNTY

Early voting locations

Voting hours:

Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

POLK COUNTY